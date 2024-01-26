NJ should be sending troops and skilled labor to the border (Opinion)

As I have said for many months now, New Jersey is now a border state. With the sanctuary state policies of Governor Murphy and the Democratic majority in the legislature, we are front and center to the current border crisis.

Potentially hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants are already in New Jersey and the governor is subsidizing the illegal activity with YOUR money. Tax dollars pay for medical procedures, college tuition, housing, food, AND legal assistance to protect them against our own federal government.

It's a slap in the face to any legal resident, especially immigrants who went through the painstaking and expensive process of getting a legal visa and eventually citizenship.

It's a slap in the face to all of our hero law enforcement members who are being shackled and prevented from enforcing the law by misguided political theater.

It's a slap in the face to every veteran, parent, business owner, and skilled laborer trying to survive and thrive with the rising cost of living in NJ and across the country. And perhaps most importantly, it's a dangerous situation being made worse by reckless politicians who care more about their own power and position than your safety and security.

It's hard not to remember the terror attacks on 9/11 when terrorists used state-issued IDs to board the planes they would then use to kill thousands of innocent Americans. This led to a call for stricter ID qualifications and eventually the move toward "Real ID" as recommended by the 9/11 Commission.

How did we forget so quickly? Now we have illegals flying on commercial airlines without ID, without any knowledge of their potential ties to terrorism or drug cartels. Violent crime is up nearly 40% in Washington DC and transit crime, felony assaults, and car thefts are up in New York, and car thefts in New Jersey are being called "epidemic".

We have mayors across New Jersey fighting to secure funds for flood mitigation while the governor is spending our dollars on illegal migrants. We have law enforcement members endangered by policies like "bail reform" and the refusal of NJ to enforce legal federal detainer orders.

Many working and middle-class New Jerseyans are struggling to afford food and medical care while illegals flood our streets aided and abetted by the governor and his cohorts in the legislature.

The governor is silent on the issue other than a few carefully placed political talking points while Governor Greg Abbott in Texas is acting to secure the border and calling out the failure of the federal government to do its job.

25 states have pledged their support for Texas and some of them are reportedly preparing to mobilize the National Guard to assist. Former President Trump is calling for states to join Texas and mobilize guard troops in order to support Texas and the Constitution.

Trump's campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt joined me on the air to discuss President Trump's position and effort to retake the White House, in part by appealing to voters in New Jersey.

New Jersey should be one of the states supporting Texas and our Constitution, but we are stuck for the next 23 months with an administration that supported the invasion of our country.

Political leaders in New Jersey, especially those vying for the governor's office in 2025, should join me in calling on the current governor to support the Texas effort to uphold the Constitution and our sovereignty. And further call for the deployment of National Guard and State Police Troops and resources as well as skilled labor to help secure our Southern border.

Speak for America. Protect America and Americans.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

