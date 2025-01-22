Spadea: I support President Trump’s executive order

It's time for America to move past the partisan vitriol and look ahead to the first administration in many decades to deliver on campaign promises.

Our 45th and now 47th president of the United States wasted no time reversing the severe damage caused by the previous administration and the disingenuous Democrats in Congress.

Many executive orders reversing DEI policies, stopping the invasion of illegals across our Southern border, declaring the cartels terrorist groups and limiting birthright citizenship.

We were joined by former FBI special agent, former Navy SEAL and counter-terrorism expert Jonathan Gilliam (pronounced Gill-um). He talked about his deployment to Columbia during the war on drugs, where the U.S. military was only serving in an advisory role in the country.

Unlike what the president is saying today with the executive order, the military was prohibited from engaging the enemy and fighting because our government deemed the issue in Colombia a law enforcement mission, not a declaration of war.

What Trump has done with the cartels by designating them as terrorists is to put them in the same category as the Taliban or ISIS where the full weight of the U.S. government can be used. This will include using the military if needed.

Gilliam talked about the previous mistakes by our government that killing the top bosses translates into victory. The reality is that taking out bosses constitutes a pause, not a win. Cartels are not an ideology, so the mission to destroy the cartel businesses and stop them from flourishing can be achieved — but only if the concept of eliminating them is embraced.

Gilliam drew an analogy to the Allied victory over Hitler and the Nazis by total elimination, saying that in order to defeat the cartels and their businesses we must act as tough and thorough. Total elimination is the only way to stop them from reconstituting.

This quote from Gilliam sums up his position:

"Ultimately, if their businesses can’t make a profit, they will dissolve like any other corporate entity. So, the process of elimination will be just as much of business maneuver as it will be an intelligence and military operation."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

