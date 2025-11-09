Health Officials Confirm Growing Listeria Outbreak

Six Deaths Reported as Cases Spread Across States

What New Jersey Residents Should Watch For

How to Stay Safe and Prevent Listeria Infection

What is Listeria? Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning. It’s usually found in foods like deli meats, unpasteurized dairy, and ready-to-eat items. If someone eats food with Listeria, they might get sick with fever, stomach pain, or nausea. It can be especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weak immune systems.

According to Patch, "The Listeria outbreak has been linked to pre-packaged meals sold at various stores, including Trader Joe's and Walmart."

Federal health officials say a Listeria outbreak is tied to ready-to-eat pasta meals sold in stores across several states, including New Jersey. has resulted in six deaths and dozens of additional illnesses.

According to Patch, "In September, federal health officials issued a warning to shoppers about ready-to-eat pasta meals sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's. Officials said these meals may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and linked to a previous outbreak."

The CDC now reports that the outbreak has caused six deaths and sent 25 people to the hospital across 18 states.

People who bought the recalled products should avoid eating them and either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

As always, if you’re worried about your health, contact your doctor or get care from a qualified medical professional. Stay healthy and be safe as we head into winter shortly.

