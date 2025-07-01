DOVER — A New Jersey man has been arrested after an armed robbery of a deli in Morris County last month.

Dwayne Brown, 27, of Wharton, is accused of being the gunman who took money from a deli on Dover's Richards Avenue. He's facing weapons, aggravated assault, and robbery charges.

On June 28 at around 11 a.m., Dover police responded to the Morris County establishment, where prosecutors say an employee reported a masked individual brandishing a handgun entered, grabbed the arm of a customer and pointed his weapon them before aiming at two employees while demanding money.

He ultimately made off with $360 from the employees and left the scene in a vehicle, according to authorities.

Brown was later identified as the suspect and arrested. He was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 3.

