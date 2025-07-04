Candy, candy, and more candy—it’s the ultimate sweet treat!

Sure, dentists might warn us about too much sugar (hello, cavities), but everything in moderation, right?

More Than Just a Candy Store

Candy comes in all shapes and flavors—chocolate, gummies, lollipops, caramels, hard candies—and it’s all delicious.

Personally, I can’t resist Nerd Clusters or anything covered in chocolate.

A Candy Wonderland Inside American Dream Mall

But did you know the world’s largest candy store is right here in New Jersey? I was surprised too! According to OnlyInYourState.com, the biggest non-production candy store on the planet is located in... you guessed it, the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ.

If you’ve never been to the American Dream Mall, it’s more than just shopping. It has the world’s steepest roller coaster, indoor skiing, water parks, and now, the ultimate candy destination.

The store is called IT’SUGAR, and it’s huge—way bigger than the location on the Atlantic City Boardwalk that I usually visit.

Over 10,000 Types of Candy to Explore

Inside, you’ll find over 10,000 types of candy from all your favorite brands like Hershey’s, Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s, PEZ, Oreo, and so many more. Whether you’re into chocolate or chewy sweets, there’s something here for every candy lover.

So if you’re ever near East Rutherford, make sure to stop by and treat yourself. Your sweet tooth will thank you!

Whether you're a casual snacker or a full-blown candy fanatic, a visit to IT’SUGAR at the American Dream Mall is an experience you won’t forget. With thousands of sweet choices and an atmosphere that’s as colorful as the treats, it’s truly a sugar lover’s paradise. So next time you're in New Jersey, bring your sweet tooth and get ready to explore the world’s largest candy store—one jawbreaker, gummy bear, or chocolate bite at a time!

