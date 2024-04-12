Exciting new healthy restaurant set to open in Ocean County

A popular restaurant is getting set to open its second location.

Mahana Fresh is an innovative fast-casual restaurant that has carved a niche for itself in the health-conscious dining sector.

According to APP.com, the new restaurant is going to be in Brick on Route 88, in the same complex as Icarus Brewing and a new Burger 25.

The first New Jersey Mahana Fresh is in Toms River and there are nine other stores in Florida (where it was founded), North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, Georgia, Virginia and Idaho.

Toasting glasses Ridofranz loading...

At the heart of Mahana Fresh’s philosophy is the “build-your-own-bowl” concept, which allows customers to create meals tailored to their tastes and nutritional needs.

The restaurant offers a selection of gluten-free bases, such as brown rice and mixed greens, and a plethora of fresh toppings including vegetables, lean proteins and unique sauces.

Franchisee Kevin Gitelson told APP.com that people "don't want to keep eating fast processed foods."

"Our food is never frozen. Everything is served fresh," he said.

The restaurant, he added, doesn't even have a microwave.

The goal is to open by the end of June.

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.