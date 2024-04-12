Delicious stir-fry and salad restaurant to open another NJ location

(Photo: Tania Melnyczuk, Unsplash, Canva Townsquare Media illustration)

Honeygrow is opening its eighth New Jersey restaurant, its first in Somerset County; the new store will be in Bridgewater in Chimney Rock Crossing.

Honeygrow is a fresh and innovative fast-casual restaurant featuring stir-fry, salad, and honeybars. Founded in 2012 by Justin Rosenberg in Philadelphia, Honeygrow stands out for local sourcing.

The name itself is a play on “honest eating + growing local,” which encapsulates the brand’s ethos of providing nourishing meals made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

The stir-fry options are a particular highlight. Patrons can choose from a variety of bases, proteins, veggies, and sauces.

Salads at Honeygrow are equally impressive with offerings like the Asian Sesame Ginger and the Classic Shrimp Caesar.

A Honeygrow spokesperson told patch.com that the goal is to have the new restaurant up and running in the second half of 2024.

