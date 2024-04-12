Delicious stir-fry and salad restaurant to open another NJ location

Honeygrow is opening its eighth New Jersey restaurant, its first in Somerset County; the new store will be in Bridgewater in Chimney Rock Crossing.

Honeygrow is a fresh and innovative fast-casual restaurant featuring stir-fry, salad, and honeybars. Founded in 2012 by Justin Rosenberg in Philadelphia, Honeygrow stands out for local sourcing.

The name itself is a play on “honest eating + growing local,” which encapsulates the brand’s ethos of providing nourishing meals made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Smiling woman chef dressing a salad Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

The stir-fry options are a particular highlight. Patrons can choose from a variety of bases, proteins, veggies, and sauces.

Salads at Honeygrow are equally impressive with offerings like the Asian Sesame Ginger and the Classic Shrimp Caesar.

Healthy lifestyle. Good life. Organic food. Vegetables. Close up portrait of happy cute beautiful young woman while she try tasty vegan salad in the kitchen at home. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

A Honeygrow spokesperson told patch.com that the goal is to have the new restaurant up and running in the second half of 2024.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.