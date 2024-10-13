What? Good-Bye Kingda Ka Forever at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

Are these rumors true? Listen, I'm not a fan of roller coasters, well some but not this one. It's a favorite of a lot of Six Flags Great Adventure goers.

What ride at Six Flags Great Adventure is rumored to be removed?

KINGDA KA? WOW.

Check out this video from Theme Park Recommendations:

I recently wrote an article about how I'm going to be really sad if my favorite ride is removed because it breaks down all the time, now this?

This is surprising because from Six Flags webpage: "Kingda Ka is quite simply the tallest coaster in the world and fastest roller coaster in North America."

Just watching this coaster, my hands sweat. The fast take off is just amazing. It's literally 90 degrees straight up. And one of the biggest drops in the world, is attached to Kingda Ka. Because it's the tallest coaster in the world why would Six Flags remove it?

I do not always see it running, are there problems with it? I've never heard that there are accidents or incidents on it, I can't imagine. This has to be just one of those rumors. I really can't get answers either when I ask Six Flags about it.

Do you like Kingda Ka? I have friends that absolutely love it and die-hard coaster lovers that actually don't like it. They tell me it's boring. Really? Boring, it doesn't look boring to me, but I've never been on it. And, I doubt I'll ever go on it.

Now, I have to tell you I love Nitro, Batman, and I absolutely love-formerly Bizarro and formerly Medusa and now back to Medusa, again.

