Creedence Clearwater Revival Fans Get Ready John Fogerty Is Coming To The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel 🎸

Some might argue that the greatest American rock band is one many may not be that familiar with. I have several friends who would have "CCR" on their Top 5 list. CCR is of course Creedence Clearwater Revival. For those not familiar, CCR was formed in 1967 in El Cerrito, California. The band featured Doug Clifford on drums, bassist Stu Cook, guitarist Tom Fogerty (John's brother), and John Fogerty. In 1993, CCR was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sadly Creedence Clearwater Revival parted ways on October 16, 1972. Unfortunately, there was no "revival" (Pun Totally Intended) however Stu Cook and Doug Clifford did form the band Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

John Fogerty Is Coming To The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey

It's gonna be a fun night of music this summer at the PNC Bank Arts Center as John Fogerty brings the "Celebration Tour" to Monmouth County. John Fogerty will play at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Saturday, June 15th. Fogerty will be joined by George Thorogood and the (Delaware) Destroyers and Hearty Har (John Fogerty's sons) so it'll be a fun night of music with the Fogerty's and friends.

It'll be a great summer night as John Fogerty brings a little bit of Creedence to New Jersey and it's a chance to hear those hits "live". What's your favorite CCR song? Suzie Q, Down On The Corner, Who'll Stop The Rain, Fortunate Son? The list is quite long. George Thorogood will also have a great set list as well.

