I have lived most of my life on the beach here at the Jersey Shore. I think I was in the water before I learned to ride a bike. I will admit my swimming skills were not the greatest as a little one, but over time, I ended up able to swim ok, but I always swam near lifeguards.

I think one of the biggest mistakes visitors make when coming to the beach is underestimating the power of the Atlantic Ocean. It's something you never want to underestimate, and by swimming with lifeguards, you increase your safety. The lifeguards are there to help you and if needed, save you from problems.

What It's Like To Be Caught In A Rip Current

It was summer here at the Jersey Shore we were at our usually beach in Ship Bottom, Long Beach Island and we were in the ocean and as my daughter (probably 5 0r 6 years old) and myself were in the water and I began to feel a pull and before I even knew it, we were in a rip current. The two of us were being pulled, and what made it terrible was that it was "both" of us, and we knew we were in trouble.

Just as I was about to panic, I heard a voice say, "Grab on, and I will bring you in." It was a Ship Bottom Lifeguard on his board, and he towed both my daughter and me in and saved us from this very scary situation. If it had not been for that lifeguard, I can't imagine the outcome. Swim ONLY where lifeguards are on duty!

Worlds Oldest Lifeguard

Meet the world's oldest lifeguard. According to app.com, the Guinness World Record holder for "oldest male open-water lifeguard" is Ed Kiziukiewicz. Ed is 82 years old and now in his 64th summer as a lifeguard, and he's still patrolling the ocean in Bay Head, New Jersey, right here in Ocean County. Ed began lifeguarding in 1962.

According to App.com, "Kiziukiewicz grew up in Irvington, Essex County, and his first lifeguarding gig was at a community pool there. But he wanted the ocean, and when he heard that Island Beach State Park was looking for lifeguards and would provide housing, he took the test, passed, and made his way to Ocean County for good."

Congratulations to Ed Kiziukiewicz for becoming the Guinness World Record holder as the "globe’s oldest male open-water lifeguard." THANK YOU for your service and for helping to save lives and make summers a happy time here at the Jersey Shore.

