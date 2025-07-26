It takes you right back to your childhood. Mom and Dad are getting you and your brothers and sisters and heading over to your grandparents' house for "Sunday dinner". Add to this an Italian Sunday dinner at your Nonna's (Grandmother's) house, and you have a delicious memory.

According to an article from Family Vacations U.S., "These 11 New Jersey Italian restaurants deliver, each one a portal back to Nonna’s kitchen, where the pasta is always al dente, the meatballs are the size of softballs, and no one ever leaves hungry (or without leftovers)."

11 Great Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

Undici Taverna Rustica (Rumson)

LuNello Restaurant (Cedar Grove)

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant (Atlantic City)

Belmont Tavern (Belleville)

Mama’s Cafe Baci (Hackettstown)

Rosie’s Trattoria (Randolph)

Luigino’s Parmigiana (Montclair)

Sofia’s Italian Restaurant (Springfield Township)

La Fiamma (Harrison)

Jozanna’s (Middlesex)

Fiorentini (Rutherford)

Some of the BEST Italian Restaurants in America

Visiting these iconic Italian restaurants is a great way to spend the summer, and it would make a great "to-do" list. If you have gone to any of these Italian restaurants listed, let us know what you think and give us your review.

11 New Jersey Italian Restaurants That Feel Like Sunday Dinner at Grandma’s

Family Vacations U.S. added, "This isn’t trendy small-plate nonsense or minimalist plating with foam and tweezers. This is garlic-soaked, cheese-smothered, gravy-dripping love served in bowls bigger than your head. Whether it's chicken parm that melts in your mouth, lasagna stacked like architecture, or a warm welcome from a waiter who might just be someone’s cousin, these spots bring Sunday dinner energy seven days a week."

Sunday Dinner Canva loading...

