Finally, some good news: many of our fellow New Jerseyans are doing great. A study finds New Jersey to be the seventh most successful state in the nation.

New Jersey is a successful state

Done by PlayFame Social Casino, the report concluded that over 21% of Jersey residents are upper class.

Even more impressive, 10% of households are classified as millionaires.

The study ranked states on a 0-100 scale using 12 factors spanning wealth, business climate, workforce strength, and economic growth.

Is one of the factors whether I can fill my tank this week or if I have to give it the old “Twenty, regular, cash” treatment? Because honestly, that’s where I’m at.

How successful is New Jersey?

As successful as New Jersey is, Joerg Nottebaum, spokesperson for PlayFame Social Casino, says it’s difficult getting there and maintaining it.

Building success today is increasingly difficult. The market is more competitive than ever, and businesses face constant pressure to innovate just to stay relevant, says Nottebaum

At the same time, demand for skilled tech workers continues to rise, making talent a critical, but scarce, resource.

Companies must navigate a delicate balance between hiring the right people, investing in new technology, and keeping operations profitable.

The downside of this report for New Jersey?

It shows our business survival rate is in the bottom half of the country at 35.6%, and the same goes for our underemployment rate, which stands at 8.3%.

In case this ‘haves and have-nots’ study leaves you still wondering how you’re doing, the average salary in New Jersey is said to be $73,980.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

