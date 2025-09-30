🚗 NJ man tried dodging Holland Tunnel tolls by covering his plates with socks

🚗 He was pulled over and found to owe $18K+ in unpaid tolls and fees

🚗 Bartley was arrested and charged with multiple offenses

A New Jersey man with prior violations was arrested after trying to use a pair of socks to cover his license plate to avoid paying tolls at the Holland Tunnel.

On Friday, Sept. 26, two Port Authority police officers saw the accused toll cheat, identified as Dwight Bartley, drive through the tunnel with no E-ZPass transponder.

Instead, he had socks stretched over his license plate of the Mercedes in an attempt to dodge tolls.

ALSO READ: Scooter rider dragged under car in a brutal hit and run in Trenton

Driver had $18K in unpaid tolls and 272 violations

Bartley was pulled over immediately outside the tunnel. It turns out, this was not his first offense, police said. Bartley owes the Port Authority $18,358 in unpaid tolls and fees linked to 272 known violations.

Charges include theft of service and license tampering

He was arrested at the scene, and his car was impounded. Bartley was charged with tampering with a government document, theft of service, and driving with a suspended license.

Port Authority ramps up toll evasion enforcement

“This incident is one of many that illustrate the PAPD's ongoing effort to hold drivers accountable and protect the revenue that supports our vital regional infrastructure. Toll enforcement is routinely conducted at all six Hudson River crossings to ensure fairness for all who travel through them,” according to a PAPD statement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom