Have You Seen This NJ Home? It’s Truly A Pink Explosion!
Little Pink Houses For You And Me
Well as the John Mellencamp song said "Little Pink Houses For You and Me" this is the one for you. This home is a pink explosion! According to Zillow, this New Jersey home is up for sale and Barbie would be jealous of this one.
One step inside this home and you will see pink in your dreams lol. This house has a lot of color and its main base color is pink. If there is a thing as "pink power" then this home is a power plant!
This is not a playhouse, this is a real home for sale in Mercer County, New Jersey (835 Hughes Drive Hamilton, NJ 08690). In a recent NJ.com story, they highlighted this "pink" pleasure. "Kate Gabrielle’s house is like if someone took a Barbie Dreamhouse and put it in a blender with some cherry blossoms and a few gallons of Strawberry Quik. Which is to say it’s pink — very pink. Not as an accent color, but the main theme, just about everywhere. Pair the shade with a whole pastel palette, playful ’60s-inspired floral-print wallpaper and vintage movie posters, and you have much of Gabrielle’s home."
Kate says yes this home is "pink", but she says “But to me, it feels so happy.” Her home was recently featured on the series Zillow Gone Wild hosted by Jack McBrayer.
According to NJ.com "The 1,778-square-foot house, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is listed for $500,000."
What do you think? Are you in the mood for some pink?
Keller Williams Premier
Source: Bright MLS,MLS#: NJME2045918
