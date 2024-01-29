Enormous Trolls Are Taking Over The Amazing Philadelphia Zoo!

If you are looking for a great day trip here in New Jersey, look no further than a trip to the world-famous Philadelphia Zoo. It is a fantastic place to see some of the most unique animals from around the world and now a truly unique art exhibit is coming to the zoo that you can enjoy as well.

If you are not familiar with Thomas Dambo, he is an artist from Copenhagen, Denmark. He is known for his work on massive Troll sculptures. These enormous Trolls have been on exhibit around the world and now they are coming to the Philadelphia Zoo so you can enjoy them while checking out all the wonderful animals at the zoo.



Philadelphia Zoo via Facebook

Thomas Dambo's TROLLS: Save the Humans, produced by Imagine Exhibitions, opens Thursday, February 1st. The Trolls are appearing at the Zoo from February 1st through April 15th. The exhibition is included in admission to the Zoo. According to the Philadelphia Zoo, "Born in Odense, Denmark in 1979, artist Thomas Dambo’s mission is to create art that inspires people to explore, have adventures in nature, and show that recycled goods can be turned into something beautiful."

Philadelphia Zoo via Facebook

I will be making a day trip to the Philadelphia Zoo so I can see the art of the Trolls. It looks like a fantastic opportunity to see these creations and learn more about recycling. If you have ever checked out the art of Thomas Dambo let us know what you thought and give us your review. Post your comments below.

