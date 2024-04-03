Debit card scammers leave device at another NJ convenience store

💲 A skimmer device was detected on an ATM at the 7-Eleven in Cinnaminson

CINNAMINSON — It’s a crime that is becoming way too rampant in New Jersey and across the country.

Another skimmer device was detected at an ATM in the state, this time in Burlington County at the 7-Eleven in Cinnaminson, according to police.

A skimmer is a device that is installed on card readers like ATMs to make it look like it’s part of the machine. Instead, they collect debit card numbers and PIN codes. The stolen information is then used to create counterfeit cards and make fraudulent purchases.

Police responded to the convenience store on Route 130 on Monday, April 1 after a customer noticed the skimming device and reported it.

Responding officers secured the device and detectives reviewing video surveillance found that the device was installed on March 22 at 9:21 p.m.

Cinnaminson police are warning any customers who used their debit or credit cards recently at the 7-Eleven to review their bank statements for possible fraud activity. If anyone notices a suspicious transaction, they should immediately notify their bank and/or credit card company to make a report.

Skimmers can usually be spotted by doing quick visual or physical inspections before swiping or inserting a card.

Look for tape or sticky glue on the ATM before using it. Look to see if the card insert area seems bulkier or thicker than usual. Is there anything hanging from the ATM? A wire or a cord hanging from the machine could be a telltale sign.

Also, be sure to run your fingertips over the card insert area and the keys before starting. If anything feels loose, that’s also a sign the machine may have been tampered with.

In February, Galloway Township police say an ATM mechanic found two skimming devices on two machines inside a Wawa on White Horse Pike, 6abc reported.

Surveillance photos showed two men entering the store before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27. The devices were discovered the next day. Police have still not announced any arrests in that case.

