Need lawn equipment or a truck? Get it at Monmouth County, NJ surplus auction

Get ready for Monmouth County’s 2024 Spring Surplus Auction.

The event is happening Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. through Tuesday, May 7 at 6 p.m., with items closing at one-minute intervals until the conclusion, according to The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners.

Items such as vehicles, trucks, lawn equipment, and other surplus property will be available for bidding.

“We are pleased to be able to continue to offer the spring and fall surplus auctions online and by doing so, the County can serve more participants and receive bids from other states, which can generate more revenue for the County,” said Commissioner Director, Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering.

The items to be sold may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7, at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex, located at 250 Center Street, Freehold.

Monmouth County began its online auctions in 2008. To date, those auctions have generated more than $2 million for the county which is a direct savings for taxpayers, said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance.

By conducting these auctions, Monmouth County can sell vehicles, equipment, and other surplus property it doesn’t need anymore, thus making it a positive program for the county and the taxpayers, DiRocco added.

Successful bidders must pick up their items between Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Public Works and Engineering Complex by appointment only. Call Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext.4 for lot number series 100, 200, 300, and 400.

Those who do not pick up their items by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is removed by the buyer, for up to three business days.

To participate in the auction, bidders must first register on the auctioneer’s website.

