Are you looking to buy a home? Maybe, like many, you don't want to go into debt for most of your adult life. Homes are expensive in New Jersey, so finding a "cheap home" in the Garden State can be frustrating.

Where Does New Jersey Rank Regarding Home Buying Prices In America?

According to DataPandas, as of May 20, 2025, New Jersey’s median home price was $539,025, placing it 9th among all states (behind New York at 8 and ahead of Montana at 10).

For comparison, the national median single‑family home price was about $394,250

Bankrate’s April 2025 data likewise lists New Jersey’s median single-family home price at

around $526,500, which is among the most expensive nationally.

Where is the Cheapest Place to Buy a Home in New Jersey?

In a recent Patch article, they cited statistics from Zillow, which said the average single-family home in Camden is $151,947.

Here are some examples of affordable homes for sale in Camden:

1240 Chase Street ($154,900) Single-family residence Built in 1920 Modern floor plan with all-new flooring and a large, fenced-in backyard

801 Fairview Street ($84,995) Multi-family Commercial space on the first floor with a half-bath Two-bed, one bath on the second floor

2682 N Congress Road ($199,000) Single-family residence Built in 1930 Renovated three-bed with original woodwork and doors Hardwood floors and stained glass

812 Tulip Street ($139,900) Townhouse Built in 1925 Four-bedroom, two-bath located in the heart of Morgan Village 1,999 square feet lot



The question is, would you buy in Camden? Patch said, "Could you live in Camden, a city in South Jersey? Would your answer change if moving to Camden meant you could shave tens of thousands of dollars off the price of a home?"

