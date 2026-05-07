Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast.

We are on your radio in the morning so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning.

Why Breakfast Means So Much in Ocean County

When we ask you about your favorite things in New Jersey, your opinions come flying in. I love them, good or bad, you are awesome and when we asked about "Favorite Breakfast" in New Jersey, boy there were a lot of favorite places.

The majority of these 10 had so many votes or mentions, just amazing. I've been to all of them.

For me, going out to breakfast is so, so important. It's my favorite time. I truly believe it's because when growing up, we would always go to this favorite diner of my Mom's and Dad's for breakfast.

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The one day Dad didn't work, Sunday - after church. Still to this day, I make sure we go out as a family once a weekend for breakfast. It means more to me than any dinner or lunch outing. Breakfast is my time with my family, I appreciate it and love it so much.

The #1 Breakfast Spot Locals Swear By

C&G's in Toms River is the winner. C&G's is located in the "old" K-Mart plaza on Rt. 37 E. in Toms River. Shut Up and Eat! in Toms River came in a very close second.

I was driving on the island, through Ortley and Lavallette, and along 35, the breakfast spots were packed this the whole summer. If you're anything like me, breakfast is "huge" especially when we're on vacation.

Vacation breakfast is the best. We find the best breakfast spots where ever we are visiting and check them out. I just love it.

Where Locals Go on Weekend Mornings

There are so many wonderful restaurants that serve up a delicious breakfast in Ocean County. (Checking out our list, one of my favorites isn't on it, they had a fire recently, so once they are rebuilt, they will BE ON THE LIST. We love you Grits & Grace in Bayville, always!)

Top 10 Favorite Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Gallery Credit: Sue Moll