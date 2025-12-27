Like a lot of people, I’ve got a simple BBQ setup in my backyard. Nothing fancy, just a grill and a dedicated space where I can cook at home. And honestly, few things beat food fresh off the grill.

Get our free mobile app

I genuinely enjoy grilling. Something is calming about being outside on a nice day, cooking, and unwinding at home. While going out for BBQ is always fun, and we’re lucky to have some solid local spots, including Dickey’s in Whiting, sometimes it’s just as satisfying to fire up the grill yourself.

That said, when it comes to top-tier barbecue, Love Food recently released a list highlighting the best BBQ joints across the country, including their pick for New Jersey’s best. Their top choice in the Garden State landed in Hudson County.

According to Love Food, Red White and Que Smokehouse in Kearny takes the crown for New Jersey. The restaurant was founded by former U.S. Marine Dan and his wife Katie and has even appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Big Project. Love Food praised the deep bark on the beef brisket, the pastrami sandwich piled high with thick-cut meat, tender ribs, and a strong lineup of sauces.

The accolades don’t stop there. Red White and Que Smokehouse has earned multiple honors over the years, including:

Best BBQ in Every State – Food & Wine Magazine

Top 50 Restaurants in New Jersey – Yelp

Best BBQ Newcomer – NJ.com

Best BBQ in New Jersey – Thrillist

Best BBQ in North Jersey – NJ Monthly Readers’ Poll

So if you’re craving some seriously good barbecue and want to check out what’s being called the best in New Jersey, Red White and Que Smokehouse might be worth the trip.