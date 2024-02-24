A Brand New Bagel Spot is Open in Lacey Township, NJ

We love our bagels in New Jersey.

There's a new bagel spot in Lacey Township for bagel lovers. They are open now but the Grand Opening of the new bagel place is in March. The Grand Opening and ribbon cutting is March 2nd, at 9 am, according to patch.com.

What's the new bagel place called in Forked River?

It's All Star Bagel & Grill of Forked River. The family-owned bagel place located at Beach Plaza at 721 South Main Street.

Some of their sandwiches are the "Grand Slam", "Designated Hitter" and of course any type of bagel you love.

From All Star Bagel & Grill of Forked River Facebook Page:

Wow, those breakfast sandwiches look amazing.

Bagels, bagels, bagels...it's the one thing that friends and family that moved away from New Jersey that they truly miss. It's the bagels.

Several Florida friends that lived in New Jersey will always say, New Jersey has the best bagels and it's all because of our water.

What's our favorite kind of bagel in New Jersey? This is rather crazy but: BLUEBERRY is number one, really?

#1 - Blueberry

#2 - Cinnamon Raisin

#3 - Everything

#4 - Asiago

#5 - Rainbow

The Everything bagel didn't beat the Blueberry? How about the fabulous Egg bagel, delicious? My favorite it Cinnamon Raisin with butter not cream cheese.

It's true, when it comes to bagels, everyone has a favorite and a certain way they love to eat it. Cream cheese, butter, with an egg and pork roll on it, we're all different.

Check out the new All-Star Bagel & Grill of Forked River. Can't wait to check out this place.