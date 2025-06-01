8 Best Things to do With the Family for an Epic Summer in New Jersey

Picture this: sandy toes, the scent of salt in the air, and a boardwalk bustling with laughter.

Making memories with the family are something that your kids and entire family will remember always.

We make the best memories here at the Jersey Shore. The salt air, toes in the sand, the incredible boardwalks we have here in New Jersey are the best in the world.

Just think we have it all here and people have to come to our state to visit these great beaches, we are lucky. New Jersey offers so much and an awesome place to make these cherished family memories.

It's not just the sand and beautiful sunrises, it's rainy days, too. There is so much to do here from Jenkinson's Aquarium to the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury.

Let's not forget about our zoos and farms. The Cape May Zoo is FREE and the beloved Popcorn Park Rescue Zoo.

And, the food. The food I'll never forget when I was younger and my family would come to Wildwood. The ice cream, pizza, and funnel cakes were just amazing. These were the amazing tastes we didn't have in Pennsylvania. It was always a feeling to me, I'm coming home when I came to New Jersey every year. And, now it is my home.

Phones, video games, social media takes over for our kids and even our lives. I know, TikTok is calming to scroll through and watch crazy things right before bed. But, it's time to put the phone down and just enjoy time together.

This is what makes family time at the Jersey Shore so special. We have endless attractions here in New Jersey. Summertime is truly the time to be present. Summertime at the shore becomes a chapter in every families story and one you will always remember and they will, too.

