The Great Halloween Debate: Should There Be An Age Limit On Trick-or-Treating?

As we get closer and closer to Halloween, excitement builds as you decorate the outside of your home with cobwebs and orange lights and stock up on bags of candy to share with all the neighborhood kids.

I just love Halloween and look forward to it every year!

It's so cute seeing all the kids dressed up, running from door to door, with candy buckets overflowing full of chocolate bars and other sweet treats.

But, a familiar question arises each year: should there be an age limit on trick-or-treating?

How Old is Too Old For Trick-or-Treating?

What are your thoughts on this?

Today.com had the results of a study that shows more than one-quarter of adults (26%) believe that children are never too old for the tradition.

16% of adults in the TODAY survey felt kids should stop trick-or-treating around 17 or 18, while 19% said age 15 or 16 is the stopping point.

And 1% said kids older than 9 shouldn't go door-to-door.

Age 9 should be the cut-off?!! That's so young. I'm glad only 1% of those polled feel that way.

"There is no age when kids 'should' stop trick-or-treating, but after graduating high school many enjoy other ways to celebrate Halloween," Sheryl Ziegler, a family therapist tells TODAY.com. "The decision to stop is based more on behavior than age."

I think you're never too old for trick-or-treating!

I'm part of the percentage that feels there should NOT be an age limit!

As long as you're dressed up in a costume, I'm ok with trick-or-treating at any age.

