Tiny New Jersey Restaurant Named One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems

According to a major food website, a tiny but popular New Jersey restaurant has been named the best hidden gem restaurant in New Jersey.

It's hard to hide anything in New Jersey, especially a good restaurant, but it may be time for a journey if you haven't discovered this one.

This Is New Jersey's Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

One of the most popular and well-respected food websites in America, Lovefood, has created a list of the best hidden gem restaurants in each state.

They chose one of the tiniest eateries in New Jersey to represent the Garden State, and it's a popular choice.

If you are a fan of grilled cheese, then you're going to want to head to Kenilworth to visit the best hidden gem restaurant in New Jersey.

Have You Ever Tried American Melts In Kenilworth?

American Melts is a unique dining experience, and if you love cheese, it is a slice of heaven.

The menu features amazing choices like the The Carnegie, The Dagwood, and The Shroom, just to name a few, and the star of each item is cheese.

And if you love the New Jersey music scene, you're going to want to the The Stone Pony, especially if you love Monterey Jack Cheese.

The possibilities are endless at American Melts, and fans of this amazing eatery have been raving about it for years.

Visit American Melts soon. It's located at 515 Springfield Rd. in Kenilworth.

