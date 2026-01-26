It's one of the most popular burger chains in America, and it continues to expand across the Garden State.

A newly opened location now marks its 29th spot in New Jersey. While In-N-Out often tops national rankings, it's a long road trip from New Jersey since there are no locations here.

Closer to home, Shake Shack remains a fan favorite, and that's the chain opening its newest location.

I'm a big fan of the Avocado Bacon Burger, and the Crispy Crinkle-cut fries are delicious!

Shake Shack Opening 29th New Jersey Location

And if you're in the mood for something other than a burger and fries, they've got you covered with chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, wraps, and of course, shakes!

It's one of the fastest-growing food chains in the United States. It actually started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001, according to Wikipedia, and later expanded to include other menu items.

Shake Shack Grows In New Jersey

This newest Shake Shack location is at 2401 Route 22 in Union Township.

The big grand opening was held recently, and they donated $1 for every sandwich sold that day to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, NJ.com reports.

Here's a list of other places in New Jersey where you can go to enjoy a good burger...

