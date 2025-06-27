Remember the so-called "cola wars' that began in the '70s and '80s? As Pepsi’s star continues to dim and Coke clearly won that long ground battle, it’s become more of a "world cola war."

Many people's favorite soft drink shifted away from those two giants over the years. There have been many more brands on the battlefield. The beverage consulting firm Power Brands just concluded a study using Google Trends data to determine which was the favorite soda in every state.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Survey says!

First of all, it sure as heck isn’t Boost here in New Jersey.

Sorry, Burlington County. That hyper-local concoction you kidded yourself into thinking was tasty so many years ago isn’t even part of the conversation. It’s just too niche, too local of a product. And frankly, this weird, hard-to-find local soda is pretty awful. I think it’s like saltwater taffy or a holiday fruitcake. It exists, but my theory is that people just give it to others and no one ends up actually consuming it.

Now if you were making a safe bet on New Jersey’s favorite soda, you would go with the odds and bet on Coca-Cola. Coke is the favorite in more states than any other after all, racking up 14 states that put it at No. 1.

Those Coke-loving states are Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Nevada.

But not New Jersey.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

You might think Pepsi would have earned next-favorite status in the number of states but no. That’s how far Pepsi has fallen. It’s actually Dr. Pepper in the No. 2 group with nine states putting it as their favorite. Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, West Virginia, Idaho, Alaska love it most.

What is New Jersey’s favorite soda?

It’s Sprite.

Sprite Spark Parks event Shea Walsh loading...

We love it here. And I get it. The standard cola taste is played. The smoother lemon-lime citrus taste is superior. Now sure, I only drink diet soda, and my lemon-lime choice is Diet Mountain Dew, but that’s only because it has the caffeine. I’m not a coffee drinker. Never liked the taste. So that’s my caffeine choice. And Sprite has none. It’s a caffeine-free beverage and it’s New Jersey’s favorite soft drink along with five other states. Those are Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

Pepsi falls to the fourth place with only five states having it as their favorite: New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

You'll never guess the favorite soft drink of North and South Dakota. It's Kool-Aid. I didn't see that coming any more than I did the guy busting through the wall.

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal... Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈