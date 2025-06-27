A South Jersey conservative has taken a Trump administration approach, proposing a "New Jersey first" rename for a landmark body of water.

Senator Mike Testa, R-Atlantic County, has introduced a measure that would rename Delaware Bay as the "Bay of New Jersey.

If passed and signed into law, it would require state departments and agencies to update "official publications, signage, websites, and materials to reflect the new designation and notify relevant federal entities."

In a Facebook post about bill S4670, Testa wrote "It’s time to Make New Jersey Great Again!"

Asked for a reaction on Friday, Senator Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester County, did not mince words.

“This is an absurd way to waste the state’s time and funds," Moriarty said to New Jersey 101.5.

NJ Sen. Paul Moriarty reacts to Sen. Testa measure to rename bay (NJleg.state.nj.us, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ Sen. Paul Moriarty reacts to Sen. Testa measure to rename bay (NJleg.state.nj.us, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The Democrat continued "Instead of focusing on real priorities like rising energy costs or property taxes, we're discussing renaming the Delaware Bay. Perhaps we should consider renaming Senator Mike Testa to Mike ‘Little Trumpy’ Testa.”

A day earlier, Testa was tagged in a New Jersey Senate Republicans post that said they are

"fighting for New Jersey taxpayers who are overtaxed, stretched thin, and tired of wasteful spending. It's time NJ puts affordability first."

Testa also introduced a separate measure that would enter New Jersey into the "New Jersey-Delaware Territorial Boundary Adjustment Compact."

It dredges up a compact drawn in 1905 as to the boundary along the Delaware River and bay separating the two states.

Testa did not immediately answer a request for comment on Friday.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom