It’s beach season, baby! Enough annoying things can happen once you’re set up on the beach.

Jerks feeding seagulls, huge canopies blocking your view, playing football so close to my blanket I’m waiting for a Marcia Brady broken nose.

So the last thing you need is stepping over garbage getting there.

Beach cleanups

Dozens of SEA LIFE Aquariums, including SEA LIFE New Jersey at American Dream did beach cleanups this month.

A crew of 23 volunteers met up this week in scorching triple-digit heat at South Amboy Beach.

They not only saved the beach from litter, they saved a cute little life, too.

A horseshoe crab was found struggling stuck between rocks. Volunteers freed it and released the little fellow back to the bay.

But in between playing hero they cleaned that beach of a broken cooler, chunks of styrofoam, a huge truck tire, a life jacket and lots more.

Altogether, 140 pounds of trash was taken from the beach. That’s 140 pounds of garbage you and your kids don’t have to come across.

SEA LIFE New Jersey

SEA LIFE New Jersey opened at American Dream mall in 2021. It’s a 25,000 square foot gem with more than 3,000 sea creatures.

Their beach cleanup effort was hugely successful not only here but around the world.

They collected 4,885 pounds of trash in or near waterways from New Zealand to New Jersey, Bangkok to Brighton.

Thanks, SEA LIFE New Jersey, for being a good citizen and caring! I know one little horseshoe crab who agrees.

