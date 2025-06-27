This NJ city has the second-cleanest bathrooms in the nation
Is this the news Newark Mayor Ras Baraka desperately needed during the gubernatorial primary? Or is this just a strange flex?
Newark reportedly has the second-cleanest public bathrooms in the country.
Huh… OK?
Clean public bathrooms
First of all, isn’t a public bathroom only as clean as how the last slob used it? Or are we really putting all our faith in the kind of person with nothing better to do than write online bathroom reviews?
A new study shows the only city in America with cleaner bathrooms is Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Newark is number two.
Considering it’s a toilet study might be an unfortunate ranking.
Newark public bathrooms
Now if you ever used a restroom at Newark’s Penn Station after the last train out of New York City made its stop after a party night you may doubt this whole thing.
Yet, using the methodology of people filling out 4-star-or-better reviews this was the conclusion drawn.
SEE ALSO: 34 Newark HS grads land teaching jobs with $74K starting salary
But don’t we wonder just which high-end places the sort of people who would write reviews are visiting? Is it places like Newark Symphony Hall? If so, I want the review for the bathroom at the off-brand gas station next to the pawn shop in The Ironbound.
If we have a lot of 4-star reviews for Newark public restrooms then it’s as good a thing as any to take pride in I suppose.
I’m just happy for the intern who could have been sent in person with a clipboard that they did this research through online data. Someone dodged a bullet.
The top 10 cities in America for the cleanest public bathrooms are:
1️⃣ Harrisburg, PA
2️⃣ Newark, NJ
3️⃣ Carson City, NV
4️⃣ Tallahassee, FL
5️⃣ Fayetteville, AR
6️⃣ Fort Wayne, IN
7️⃣ Montgomery, AL
8️⃣ Baton Rouge, LA
9️⃣ Birmingham, AL
🔟 Jefferson City, MO
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
