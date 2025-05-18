If you’ve noticed your local bank branch shutting its doors lately, you’re not alone. All over the country, banks are closing locations, and it’s leaving a lot of people confused, annoyed, and in some cases, totally stranded when it comes to banking. This isn’t just one or two branches either. So what’s behind it?

Everything’s Going Digital

The biggest reason banks are shutting down locations is simple. Most people are doing their banking online now. From mobile apps to ATMs that can handle just about everything, fewer people are walking into an actual branch to talk to a teller. Banks see that and figure they don’t need as many physical locations anymore. If it’s cheaper to go digital, that’s what they’ll do.

Keeping a branch open costs money. There’s the rent, the staff, the security, the electricity, and so on. If fewer people are coming in, banks see it as wasted money, so they start trimming. Unfortunately, that usually means small branches in less busy areas are the first to go. It’s a business move, but it definitely hurts communities that rely on in-person service.

Some People Are Getting Left Behind

Not everyone wants to or can bank online. Older adults, people without reliable internet, and those who don’t feel comfortable using apps are often the ones hit hardest when a branch closes. Suddenly, their go-to spot for deposits, questions, or even just getting change isn’t there anymore. And not every town has a backup just down the road.

If your local branch is closing, you’ve got a few options. You can switch to online banking if you haven’t already. Most apps are pretty easy once you get used to them. Some banks also partner with local retailers or install more advanced ATMs to fill the gap. If that still doesn’t cut it, consider switching banks entirely to one that still has a location near you.

Santander is the latest big bank to announce closures in New Jersey. The following locations are expected to shut down this summer.

2583 Pennington Road, Pennington

40 South Main Street, Wharton

873 Broad Street, Newark

214 Washington Street, Hoboken

