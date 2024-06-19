A Beautiful Sunset Dining Adventure In New Jersey

Enjoy an evening on the water with picturesque views, dinner, and a little relaxation.

If you're looking for something fun to do this summer this sounds amazing!

Picture an old riverboat with a paddlewheel off the back. It's like stepping back in time.

Embark on a nostalgic sunset dinner cruise with River Lady Cruises along Toms River and Barnegat Bay for a memorable dining experience with two and a half hours on the water.

I'm always looking for fun and unique things to do in New Jersey and this caught my attention.

According to onlyinyourstate.com, "River Lady Cruises is the only place in the Garden State where you can ride a recreation of an old-school riverboat complete with a paddlewheel, and they also happen to host the best nighttime cruise in New Jersey. While the luncheon cruise is the most popular option, the sunset dinner cruise is the best option for those who want stunning views."

The pictures look absolutely gorgeous! This is officially on my bucket list of things to do this summer.

According to their website Riverlady.com, "The iconic River Lady, sailing down the scenic Toms River, and beautiful Barnegat Bay, is a distinctive event venue. She is the only genuine paddle-wheel boat in the entire state and has been the site of family celebrations, friends getting together, marriage proposals, surprise parties, and corporate events since 1989."

Cruises run each week during the summer months and you can enjoy sightseeing, lunch, or a dinner cruise.

