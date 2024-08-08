Could Pulisic Win Trophies In The 2024/25 Season?

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

As the soccer season gets closer and closer, my American pride takes my attention to Christian Pulisic, one of the best examples of our American talents in the world. His move to Italian giants AC Milan saw him have a great season and hit the ground running. The change in the guard at Milan could be a blessing for Pulisic as the Pennsylvania-born star looks to make himself the first name on the team sheet and win some trophies.

His Career So Far

As the youngest captain in USMT history, the whole nation is behind Pulisic and was hoping his career would continue to be impressive and he would fulfill his potential as one of the best players in the world. His career started to pick up when he moved to Borussia Dortmund in Germany, he played 90 league games and was there from a youth prospect to a bonafide wonderkid.

His next move was a $64 million move to one of the biggest clubs in the world, Chelsea. This felt like the move to make him one of the best players in the world and while he was there, he won the Champions League, the Supercup and the Club World Cup, already making him one of the most decorated US players ever.

Although his career was successful at Chelsea, he didn't live up to his potential and was transfer-listed by the London club. The Italian giants bought him for around $20 million and this is where he resides today.

The Next Season

AC Milan is a good squad with their new manager and new signings, one being certified bagman, Alvaro Morata. They have a good squad already and some signings could make the challenge for the title. A key to Milan’s success is unlocking Pulisic, he has shown he can win games and be massively successful. When we look at Milan we can see that they aren't a club that will be a popular Champions League bet choice, but their squad is strong enough for the Serie A.

Pulisic has mentioned that he wants to improve and grow with the team and his minutes in preseason show the manager has trust in him. He has openly said his goal is to win trophies and this is a weak era in the Serie A, which leaves the food open for AC Milan to get some success.

Their rival team, Inter Milan, won the league last season with a dominant display and are their main challengers in the league. Despite AC Milan not having a better squad than Inter Milan, I think their key players could have a massive impact, AC Milan have Leao, Pulisic, Maignan and Theo Hernandez which is a great core for their squad.

Changing Of The Guard

Their new manager, Fonseca, has come after a successful stint at Lille in France. He plays strong possession-based football and had good success in France despite it being dominated by PSG. The main reason why AC Milan chose Fonseca is because of the football he plays, he has a good tactical system and Milan have the players to make this work.

Personally, I would love to see Pulisic play in the attacking midfielder role as a second striker, similar to how Fonseca used Mkhitaryan, Christian Pulisic has the skill and the goalscoring talent to be effective in this position.

Predictions

Although this may seem like a brave choice to soccer fans, I can see AC Milan challenging for the Serie A title next year. They have a strong squad and now they have a manager with a strong tactical identity. If they can learn how to play his style, and they can keep Pulisic match fit and ready, he will effect the games he plays and could push them to a Scudetto win.

