2023 gave NJ a state drink, but here are 8 better options

We’ve got a state insect (the western honeybee) a state fish (brook trout) and even a state food (northern highbush blueberry.)

But up until this year, we had no state drink.

The Legislature passed a bill this year making cranberry juice the state's official drink. That’s a disappointment.

Yes, we are the cranberry capital of the country but who drinks cranberry juice? It’s almost an embarrassing state drink. So what actually should represent us in the drink category?

It took a lot of debating and a lot of editing but I finally boiled this list down to the top eight.

Everyone has a different idea of what the official New Jersey state drink should be. Should it be something alcoholic? Should it highlight the various fruits and vegetables that our great garden state is known for?

Or should it reflect our beaches and scenery? Since we couldn’t narrow it down to only one New Jersey state drink, we decided to give you a list of the ones that we believe more closely reflect the taste of New Jersey and let you choose.

And unlike cranberry juice, these are things that New Jerseyans drink! Here’s the shortlist.

Cold brew

It’s not that we invented cold brew coffee here or that we necessarily have better cold brew here than other states do, but because we are so densely populated the cold brew seems more ubiquitous here than it does in other places.

Plus, we do have more coffee places per capita than most other states in the country. (That may not be true, But at least it seems that way. )

Blueberry smoothie

I mean, obviously, we’re famous for our blueberries. And since it’s our state food, what would be more jersey-like than a refreshing drink made out of those beautiful berries?

Boost aka drink-a-toast

I argued against this flat cola-like drink because I don’t feel like something only available in 1/2 of the state should count! (South Jersey only, people!)

But then again, how many states have a drink that is only available in that state and nowhere else? So I was outvoted. Boost makes the cut.

Melonball

We thought we had to include a very beachy drink here so people threw out a lot of ideas.

But I believe that this Midori (melon liqueur)/pineapple/vodka concoction is a summer drink that was popular enough on the boardwalks that it could constitute the quintessential Jersey summer drink.

Stewart’s root beer

Stewart’s did not start in New Jersey but it was available in enough soda shops throughout the 50s, 60s, and 70s in New Jersey that it sort of became a staple for many people across the state.

You can still find places that sell Stewart’s and of course, they have their own Stewart’s outlets still standing.

Lairds applejack

Who even knew this stuff existed? But to many people, this yummy apple-tasting liquor is such a great Jersey treat because it was created in New Jersey by New Jerseyans on a quintessential Jersey family farm that happens to grow apples.

Since it was the brainchild of a New Jersey family and the business was kept up by generations of lairds, it says New Jersey to us.

Diner milkshake

You could argue about which flavor would represent the quintessential New Jersey drink but let’s face it: Whatever flavor it is, the shake is the go-to diner drink and we are the go-to diner state. So....chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry.. who cares? Just make sure it’s thick and cold

Kohrs orange ade

Oh yes! The boardwalk staple is brought to you by the people who gave you the remarkable Kohrs custard. Nothing quenches your summer thirst quite as well and brings back so many childhood memories of sunny, salty, sandy days on the best boardwalks in the world.

