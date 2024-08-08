NJ admits stealing plane and committing other crimes, cops say

⭕State Police said troopers stopped a man who said he crashed his plane in a field

CORBIN CITY — How did a small plane end up in the field of a South Jersey nursery?

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said troopers stopped a man who had walked out of the woods on Route 50 near Main Street around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday. The man told police he had crashed his plane in a field but refused to identify himself and was arrested for obstruction.

Investigators learned that Robert Wagner, 42, of Pleasantville, had recently been arrested by Pemberton police on Tuesday. Pemberton police also believed that he was responsible for the theft of a single-engine Quad City Ultralight from a hanger in Pemberton, according to Lebron.

The registration of the stolen plane matched that of the plane in the field belonging to Surran's Nursery, according to Lebron.

Fly in burglaries

Wagner confessed to stealing the plane and commiting two burglaries in Corbin City, according to Lebron.

Wagner was charged with criminal attempt, criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and hindering.

FAA records show the plane is owned by a resident of Middletown.

State Police provides police services for Corbin City.

Townsquare sister station Cat Country 107.3 was first to report about the plane landing in a field.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether Wagner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Map shows location of Surran's Nursery in Corbin City

