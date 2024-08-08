5 injured by DWI simulator Wildwood, NJ National Night Out
WILDWOOD — Five people including a police officer were injured during a golf cart mishap during National Night Out activities Tuesday evening.
Wildwood police said the officer and a juvenile were on an enclosed low-speed impaired operator simulator during the yearly at Fox Park.
The golf cart went off the course and struck several individuals.
Four adults and a juvenile were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. Two people were still hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. It was not disclosed who was operating the golf cart.
The simulator has been part of National Night Out activities for over 20 years, according to police.
"This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department, and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals," the department said in a statement.
A yearly event
National Night is held on the first Tuesday of every August. Many events were canceled or postponed in north and central Jersey because of the threat of thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.
