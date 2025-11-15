New Jersey has pockets of expensive neighborhoods, but heading into 2026, one neighborhood has proven to be the most expensive one in the state.

Which New Jersey Neighborhood Is The State's Most Expensive?

We all know about the towns like Colts Neck, Rumson, and Hoboken that have hefty price tags and famous New Jersey residents, but none of those are the state's most expensive neighborhoods.

The folks at Stars Insider crunched the numbers and revealed the most expensive neighborhood in every state in America.

Photo by Nick Romanov on Unsplash Photo by Nick Romanov on Unsplash loading...

They have famous towns like Bar Harbor, Maine, Kapalua, Hawaii, and Beverly Hills, California on the list. So, which New Jersey neighborhood is the most expensive in our state?

New Jersey's Most Expensive Neighborhood Heading Into 2026

After working their way through several extremely rich towns, they settled on one Bergen County town, and the data backs the choice.

Read More: How Much Is The Richest Celebrity In New Jersey Worth?

If you love mansions and you can't get enough of the Palisades, then you might already know New Jersey's most expensive neighborhood.

Photo by Kristina Delp on Unsplash Photo by Kristina Delp on Unsplash loading...

If you haven't guessed already, the Bergen County town we are talking about is Alpine, and it's been named the richest neighborhood in New Jersey.

Is Alpine, New Jersey, The Richest Neighborhood In New Jersey?

In Alpine, the median household income is a quarter of a million dollars, and the median house value is just over $3 million.

Get our free mobile app

In other words, if you live in Alpine, you're not doing too bad for yourself.. Good for you, and congratulations on being named the most expensive neighborhood in the Garden State.

Updated - The 15 Richest Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo