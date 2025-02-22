Another day, another closing in New Jersey.

Recently, chain restaurants have been closing their doors.

Get our free mobile app

I'm talking about casual dining spots like Applebee’s and Red Lobster.

This week, TGI Friday's in Toms River announced it's shutting down.

Why are chain restaurants closing?

Like retail stores, which deal with shifts to online shopping and less foot traffic, chain restaurants are coping with changing habits.

The biggest reason I've found is that younger Gen-Z and Millenials overwhelmingly prefer local establishments and food trucks to chain restaurants.

86533953 Jupiterimages loading...

Local pubs, grills, and eateries tend to offer fresher and healthier options, which appeal to many.

ALSO READ: NJ is Home to the Best Mom-and-Pop Restaurant in America

We must also consider how delivery services have changed the game.

Since COVID, Uber Eats and DoorDash have enabled customers to bypass sit-down restaurants and dine in their homes.

As if food delivery services weren't competition enough, chain restaurants have had to deal with a newer style of eatery. They call them "fast-casual."

Places like Chipotle and Panera would fit into the fast-casual category. They are a step above your typical fast-food restaurants, allowing customers to enjoy quality food quickly.

Popular mall restaurant Rainforest Cafe has been around for decades.

Rainforest Café isn’t just a restaurant—it’s an experience.

The jungle-themed décor, including greenery, waterfalls, and animatronic animals, always keeps diners entertained.

Plus, who doesn't love the simulated thunderstorms that make you feel like you’re chowing down in the middle of the rainforest?

Give me some "Rasta Pasta" and the towering chocolate lava cake; I'm happy.

Rainforest Cafe is the perfect place to bring a large group of family and friends of all ages.

Until today, two Rainforest Cafes have remained in New Jersey—one in Atlantic City and the other at Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

Sadly, we're only down to one.

What's frustrating about this closure is that business wasn't suffering at this location.

The COO of the parent company that runs Rainforest Cafe told NJ.com that they were essentially squeezed out because they couldn't agree on a new lease.

Rainforest Cafe at Menlo Park Mall in Edison is now closed, leaving the Atlantic City location on the boardwalk next to Caesar's the sole survivor.