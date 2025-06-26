When you think about what life might look like 40 years from now, what's the first thing that comes to mind?

Do you have flashbacks to The Jetsons, with flying cars and space-age everything?

So many once-imagined innovations have already become a reality, but I'm still waiting on those flying cars!

New Study Reveals Predictions About Life In 2065

A recent study by Talker Research explored predictions about what people believe could become a reality over the next 40 years.

There are some pretty interesting predictions to come out of this study, from housing and retirement to technology.

What Life Will Look Like in 2065?

Those polled believe cash will no longer be a thing, and currency will be 100% digital.

I already always use Apple Pay and hardly ever carry cash!

Results also show 48% of Gen Z (generally defined as those born between 1997 and 2012) think retirement won't be an option for most people in 40 years, and that $508,950 will be the average household income necessary in 2065.

So, how much will we need to retire in 40 years?

The expected amount is $3.5 million.

“From housing and health care to income and retirement, people are clearly preparing for a world where traditional milestones are being reshaped by technology, cost pressures and cultural shifts. But, these insights don’t just highlight anxieties; they also reveal how people expect innovation to rise and meet evolving needs," says Kelly Sizemore, Chief Growth Officer at LevLane.

Some other key takeaways from the study include that the average workweek will be 30 hours, we’ll have robot housekeepers and caregivers, and implanted health monitors.⠀

