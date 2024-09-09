The Surprising Link Between Politics And Coffee In New Jersey

Politics and coffee. Believe it or not, the two are linked together.

You may be craving some caffeine after reading about this new study, but it all depends on your party affiliation as to whether or not you'll be searching for the closest coffee shop in New Jersey.

Just another thing dividing Republicans and Democrats.

Yes, there's a connection between political affiliation and coffee intake in the United States with one party being more coffee-obsessed than the other.

A new study by Coffeeness analyzed annual Google search volume and the number of coffee shops per capita in each state.

It turns out that states that typically vote for Democrats in presidential elections tend to have a stronger coffee culture than Republican-leaning states.

There's higher coffee shop density and more coffee-related searches per capita, according to the report.

One of the key takeaways is that 9 out of the top 10 coffee-loving states voted Democratic in recent presidential elections.

So where does New Jersey rank?

New Jersey is not in the top 10.

According to the report, a higher score indicates an overall stronger coffee

culture while a lower score indicates that the state is less coffee-obsessed.

Blue: States that voted Democratic in the last several presidential elections.

Red: States that typically vote Republican.

Coffee Obsessed States

1.) Massachusetts - Blue - 89

2.) California - Blue - 88

3.) Washington - Blue - 87

4.) New York - Blue - 83

5.) Hawaii - Blue - 83

6.) Oregon - Blue - 82

7.) Connecticut - Blue - 81

8.) Idaho - Red - 74

9.) Maryland - Blue - 72

10.) Colorado - Blue - 67

11.) New Jersey - Blue - 67

12.) Illinois - Blue - 63

13.) Ohio - Red - 61

14.) Rhode Island - Blue - 61

15.) Wisconsin - Blue - 58

