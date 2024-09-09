The Surprising Link Between Politics And Coffee In New Jersey

The Surprising Link Between Politics And Coffee In New Jersey

CANVA

Politics and coffee. Believe it or not, the two are linked together.

You may be craving some caffeine after reading about this new study, but it all depends on your party affiliation as to whether or not you'll be searching for the closest coffee shop in New Jersey.

Just another thing dividing Republicans and Democrats.

Yes, there's a connection between political affiliation and coffee intake in the United States with one party being more coffee-obsessed than the other.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

A new study by Coffeeness analyzed annual Google search volume and the number of coffee shops per capita in each state.

It turns out that states that typically vote for Democrats in presidential elections tend to have a stronger coffee culture than Republican-leaning states.

There's higher coffee shop density and more coffee-related searches per capita, according to the report.

One of the key takeaways is that 9 out of the top 10 coffee-loving states voted Democratic in recent presidential elections.

So where does New Jersey rank?

New Jersey is not in the top 10.

According to the report, a higher score indicates an overall stronger coffee
culture while a lower score indicates that the state is less coffee-obsessed.

Read More: Top 5 Spots For Apple Cider Donuts In New Jersey

Blue: States that voted Democratic in the last several presidential elections.

Red: States that typically vote Republican.

Coffee Obsessed States

1.) Massachusetts - Blue - 89

2.) California - Blue - 88

3.) Washington - Blue - 87

4.) New York - Blue - 83

5.) Hawaii - Blue - 83

6.) Oregon - Blue - 82

7.) Connecticut - Blue - 81

8.) Idaho - Red - 74

9.) Maryland - Blue - 72

10.) Colorado - Blue - 67

11.) New Jersey - Blue - 67

12.) Illinois - Blue - 63

13.) Ohio - Red - 61

14.) Rhode Island - Blue - 61

15.) Wisconsin - Blue - 58

Where To Get Pumpkin Spice Coffee & Lattes At The Jersey Shore This Fall

SpooOoOoky Season Is Here

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Filed Under: New Jersey, Jersey Shore, Democrat, Republican
Categories: Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM