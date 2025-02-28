Major Fast Food Chain In New Jersey Will Not Add Egg Surcharge, Offering Big Discount Instead

As egg prices continue to soar due to the ongoing avian flu outbreak, many restaurants, including Denny's, are implementing an egg surcharge to try and offset the rising costs.

The surcharge is temporary and varies depending on each location, however, a major fast food chain in New Jersey has just announced they will not be following suit.

In fact, they're doing the opposite!

They're lowering prices for the day!

According to CNN, egg prices are expected to increase by nearly 41 percent in 2025.

You're definitely seeing an increase at the supermarket, that's for sure, with many shoppers opting to skip eggs because they're simply too expensive.

If you're looking to save a little money while enjoying an egg sandwich, on March 2nd, a popular fast food chain (with several locations in New Jersey) will offer an egg breakfast sandwich for just $1.

McDonald's Will Not Add Egg Surcharge, Offering Big Discount Instead

Here's what Michael Gonda, North American Chief Impact Officer for McDonald's, posted on LinkedIn.

While many in the U.S. are talking about eggs, we've had something in the works for a while and the timing couldn't be better. ( Important side note: unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON'T see McDonald's USA issuing surcharges on eggs, which are 100% cage-free and sourced in the U.S.).

Be sure to get the McDonald's app so you can enjoy an Egg McMuffin for just a $1 this Sunday, March 2nd, as the fast food chain celebrates a new campaign called #breakfastComesFirst.

There's not much you can get for a dollar these days!

Don't forget to download the app and head to McDonald's this Sunday!

