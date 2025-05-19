All New Jersey residents know there are plenty of pockets of wealth in the Garden State, but one neighborhood is so exclusive, it's in America's top 5.

New Jersey's Most Exclusive Neighborhood

Can you guess which neighborhood is so exclusive it nearly tops America's list? Here are some clues.

This Monmouth County town wasn't incorporated until 1907, but it was settled by English settlers in 1665.

Before being known by its current name, it was known as Port Washington, Black Point, and Oceanic.

Can You Name New Jersey's Most Exclusive Town?

The town is currently 5.2 square miles and is near the ocean as well as the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers.

The median household income for this town is a quarter of a million dollars, and the median property value is $1.61 million.

The next set of clues are going to be the ones that give it away. It's a partial list of the celebrities who live or once lived in this exclusive town.

This New Jersey Town Is A Haven For Celebrities

Some of the stars who have called this neighborhood home include Jon Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Sciallfa, and Queen Latifah

If you haven't figured it out yet, you probably won't. So let's just tell you the third most exclusive neighborhood in America, and the most exclusive in New Jersey, is Rumson.

The list was compiled by Finance Buzz, and we all know their extensive knowldge when it comes to finance.

Rumson finds itself behind only SoHo , New York and Tuxedo, Georgia on the list of most exclusive neighborhoods in America.

There is a distinct beauty as you travel through Rumson, and you instantly know you are in a very special place.

