New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar

FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area.

The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair.

Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept from Skylar Bird and Kate Attinello who also own Blue Moose Restaurant and Cafe.

Millie’s is the namesake of both women’s maternal grandmothers, who happened to both by the same nickname.

After undergoing a huge renovation, the building will serve dine-in and take-out coffee, pastries, and of course, a full breakfast and lunch menu.

According to Millie’s website, the women began a years-long project to acquire the property after passing by the building in late 2019. The property was previously owned by the borough and the state of New Jersey.

But under their creative supervision, the old gas station will undergo a complete facelift to transform it back into a vintage filling station.

The menu plans to offer classic breakfast and lunch dishes made from scratch with a hint of the Bird and Attinello family’s Pennsylvania Dutch and German heritage.

“We cannot wait to host you all here. We will be chronicling our renovation of the old gas station on the Millie’s Bruncheonette page, and @milliesbrunch on Instagram,” the women wrote on Facebook.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

