Great winter day trip close to New Jersey

In the last decade or so, Philadelphia has been trying to compete in some ways with its big brother, The Big Apple.

Philly is much easier to get into and out of than NYC and has plenty of winter attractions for every member of the family.

Dilworth Plaza is the one square block where Philadelphia's iconic City Hall is located. In recent years they've really decked it out for the holidays and beyond.

The winter garden is up and running well into the month of March. There is an ice rink, a German Beer Garden, a topiary garden, vendors and Phamous Philly Phood too!

Philadelphia has gotten a bruised reputation lately, but the area is quite safe with plenty of security and police presence. City Hall is not in a high crime area and loaded with tourists and locals.

The winter garden is right in the shadow of historic Philadelphia City Hall.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The arbors and topiaries are unique and spectacular when lit up at night.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Some of the vendors remain after the Christmas holiday.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are plenty of Philly favorite foods to grab on the go.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can rent skates or bring your own to skate on the rink.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are skaters of all levels on the ice at any one time.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They even have little penguin "helpers" if you're not steady on your skates.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can warm up and chow down after your skate in the Rothman Cabin.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Doyle's trip to watch the Somerset Patriots

Dennis attends the 2022 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, PA

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

