Great winter day trip close to New Jersey
In the last decade or so, Philadelphia has been trying to compete in some ways with its big brother, The Big Apple.
Philly is much easier to get into and out of than NYC and has plenty of winter attractions for every member of the family.
Dilworth Plaza is the one square block where Philadelphia's iconic City Hall is located. In recent years they've really decked it out for the holidays and beyond.
The winter garden is up and running well into the month of March. There is an ice rink, a German Beer Garden, a topiary garden, vendors and Phamous Philly Phood too!
Philadelphia has gotten a bruised reputation lately, but the area is quite safe with plenty of security and police presence. City Hall is not in a high crime area and loaded with tourists and locals.
The winter garden is right in the shadow of historic Philadelphia City Hall.
The arbors and topiaries are unique and spectacular when lit up at night.
Some of the vendors remain after the Christmas holiday.
There are plenty of Philly favorite foods to grab on the go.
You can rent skates or bring your own to skate on the rink.
There are skaters of all levels on the ice at any one time.
They even have little penguin "helpers" if you're not steady on your skates.
You can warm up and chow down after your skate in the Rothman Cabin.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
