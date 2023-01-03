PISCATAWAY — Authorities are investigating a Monday night crash that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old.

At around 7:41 p.m. on Jan. 2, authorities responded to South Randolphville Road in the vicinity of Centennial Avenue, following the report of a crash, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

On the scene, officials located one vehicle overturned. According to the prosecutor's office, the vehicle had struck a pole.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Randolphville Road and Centennial Avenue in Piscataway (Google Street View) Randolphville Road and Centennial Avenue in Piscataway (Google Street View) loading...

A GoFundMe campaign has identified the victim as 17-year-old Cassandra Feliciano, of Piscataway. She was the eldest of three girls and moved to Piscataway a few years ago, according to the campaign.

"Cassie was a beautiful, smart, athletic young girl who attended Piscataway High School and played softball for Piscataway," the campaign says. "She is going to be extremely missed by the whole family."

Local and county officials are seeking the public's help with the active investigation. Anyone with information about the the crash is asked to call William Kloos, of the Piscataway Police Department, at 732-562-2309, or MCPO Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

