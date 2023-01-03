A new Cuban coffee shop opens at American Dream mall

EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream megamall is expanding its culinary palate with the opening of a new Cuban coffee shop and eatery, offering guests a taste of Havana.

Cortaditos is located in The Food Hall, on Level 2 of Court A.

The curated café offers a menu chock-full of authentic Cuban favorites such as cafecito, café con leche, empanadas and pastelitos.

“We are excited to welcome a local favorite to The Food Hall at American Dream. The Food Hall brings together local and global food and drink, and Cortaditos is both a beloved local establishment serving international cuisine,” said Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream.

The megamall plans to introduce new concepts to The Food Hall in the coming months, including a cocktail bar called Dream Bar, and Bang Cookies, a luxury, all-natural organic cookie company.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.