The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)

Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes.

Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We all know we have the highest property tax bill out of any state in the country), but Gov. Murphy claims that his administration has held the line on property tax increases more than the previous administration.

Smaller increases in property taxes are NOT what we need. We need reductions. And what the Governor has the nerve to boast about isn’t even his doing. What he doesn’t tell you is that if taxes haven’t risen astronomically, it’s not because of any measures of his. It’s despite them.

It’s because of a cap that was put in place way before he got into office.

In fact, according to New Jersey 101.5's Michael Symons, Murphy spent $3 billion more on public schools in his first term than the state had in the prior four years combined, including $1.5 billion this school year alone.

Where do you think that money comes from? Why, your deep pockets, of course!

Murphy shenanigans aside, we’ve kind of gotten used to it—to the point where when you go down a list of all of the new municipalities in the state, it’s become a fun guessing game to figure out who is the highest as well as who has the lowest. And one town always comes in dead last.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Camden.

The good news is the property taxes are affordable. The bad news is no one really wants to live there.

Michael Symons goes on to report that the average property tax bill in New Jersey rose to $9,266 last year. And it doesn’t look anywhere near the end.

Site of decades of illegal dumping in Camden (NJ OAG) Site of decades of illegal dumping in Camden (NJ OAG) loading...

So we can always count on Camden with its lack of services, poor roads, high crime, poor schools, and all the other dubious distinctions it holds, to come in dead last at $1,918 a year.

A bargain. Unfortunately, that bargain will never lure many people to go live there.

Would you move to Camden to save on your property taxes?

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: