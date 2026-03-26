If you are already thinking about concert season, you are not alone. The 2026 live music calendar in New Jersey is shaping up to be one of the biggest in years, and the lineup is already stacked with major tours, stadium shows, and huge festival-style events. From massive headliners at MetLife Stadium to packed nights at the PNC Bank Arts Center and shows at the Jersey Shore, there is going to be something for every kind of music fan.

In this guide, we are breaking down the biggest concerts announced across New Jersey for 2026...so far. Whether you love pop, country, rock, hip hop, or throwback artists that still pack arenas, this list will help you keep track of the shows everyone will be talking about.

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The Biggest New Jersey Concerts Coming in 2026

New Jersey has always been one of the best states in the country for live music. Major artists almost always make a stop here because the venues are legendary and the crowds show up ready to sing every word.

In 2026, fans will once again see huge shows at places like MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, and the Prudential Center in Newark. The Jersey Shore will also play a major role in the concert season, with outdoor venues and summer festivals drawing large crowds.

READ MORE: Major Artists Announced For Freehold ParkStage Concert Series

New Tours and Major Artists Announced

More artists continue to announce tours throughout the year, which means the New Jersey concert calendar is constantly growing. Some of the biggest names in music are already planning stops in Jersey, and history tells us many more announcements are still on the way.

Below you will find a growing lineup of the major concerts coming to New Jersey in 2026, along with venues and dates so you can start planning which shows you want to see. If you love live music, this might be the year to clear some space on your calendar.

2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule The biggest stage deserves the biggest sounds. Discover every concert set to light up MetLife Stadium in 2026, featuring legendary performers, massive tours, and once-in-a-lifetime live experiences. Scroll through the schedule and start planning your next unforgettable night. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan