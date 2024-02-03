Get your game on at these retro arcades in New Jersey
There are plenty of arcade options in New Jersey, but only a fraction of them are hyper-focused on giving adults a chance to play the games they used to obsess over as kids.
Retro arcade venues have been opening up throughout the state, featuring pinball machines and other major stand-up arcade hits like Pac-Man, Frogger, Donkey Kong, and Galaga.
At some spots, you also have the option to grab a seat and play your favorite games on a console such as Sega or Nintendo NES — like you did in the 80s and 90s.
Below is a list of retro arcades located in New Jersey.
One big difference these days, compared to arcades from the past: At most of these spots, you pay based on the amount of time you spend in the building (don't worry about bringing a bag of quarters).
Retro arcades in New Jersey
YESTERcades
⚫ 80 Broad Street, Red Bank
⚫ 29 Division Street, Somerville
⚫ 151 E. Broad Street, Westfield
⚫ Website
Morristown Game Vault
⚫ 22 South Street, Morristown
⚫ Website
RAM (Real Arcade Museum)
⚫ 122 N. Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield
⚫ Website
Billy's Midway Arcade
⚫ 312 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne
⚫ Website
Marcade Family Fun Center
⚫ 437 Route 46 East, Dover
⚫ 301 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway (Rockaway Mall)
⚫ Website
Silverball Retro Arcade
⚫ 1000 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park
⚫ Website
Game On! Arcade
⚫ 32 North Main Street, Medford
⚫ Website
Starcade
⚫ 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
⚫ Website
Barcade
⚫ 163 Newark Avenue, Jersey City (21+ to enter)
⚫ Website
