Get your game on at these retro arcades in New Jersey

There are plenty of arcade options in New Jersey, but only a fraction of them are hyper-focused on giving adults a chance to play the games they used to obsess over as kids.

Retro arcade venues have been opening up throughout the state, featuring pinball machines and other major stand-up arcade hits like Pac-Man, Frogger, Donkey Kong, and Galaga.

At some spots, you also have the option to grab a seat and play your favorite games on a console such as Sega or Nintendo NES — like you did in the 80s and 90s.

Below is a list of retro arcades located in New Jersey.

One big difference these days, compared to arcades from the past: At most of these spots, you pay based on the amount of time you spend in the building (don't worry about bringing a bag of quarters).

Retro arcades in New Jersey

YESTERcades

YESTERcades

⚫ 80 Broad Street, Red Bank

⚫ 29 Division Street, Somerville



⚫ 151 E. Broad Street, Westfield



⚫ Website

Morristown Game Vault

Morristown Game Vault

⚫ 22 South Street, Morristown

⚫ Website





RAM (Real Arcade Museum)

RAM (Real Arcade Museum)

⚫ 122 N. Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield

⚫ Website

Billy's Midway Arcade

Billy's Midway Arcade

⚫ 312 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne

⚫ Website

Marcade Family Fun Center

Marcade Family Fun Center

⚫ 437 Route 46 East, Dover

⚫ 301 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway (Rockaway Mall)

⚫ Website

Silverball Retro Arcade

Silverball Retro Arcade

⚫ 1000 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park

⚫ Website

Game On! Arcade

Game On! Arcade

⚫ 32 North Main Street, Medford

⚫ Website

Starcade

Starcade

⚫ 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

⚫ Website

Barcade

Barcade

⚫ 163 Newark Avenue, Jersey City (21+ to enter)

⚫ Website

