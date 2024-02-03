Get your game on at these retro arcades in New Jersey

Get your game on at these retro arcades in New Jersey

There are plenty of arcade options in New Jersey, but only a fraction of them are hyper-focused on giving adults a chance to play the games they used to obsess over as kids.

Retro arcade venues have been opening up throughout the state, featuring pinball machines and other major stand-up arcade hits like Pac-Man, Frogger, Donkey Kong, and Galaga.

At some spots, you also have the option to grab a seat and play your favorite games on a console such as Sega or Nintendo NES — like you did in the 80s and 90s.

Below is a list of retro arcades located in New Jersey.

One big difference these days, compared to arcades from the past: At most of these spots, you pay based on the amount of time you spend in the building (don't worry about bringing a bag of quarters).

Retro arcades in New Jersey

YESTERcades

YESTERcades, Red Bank (yestercades.com)
⚫ 80 Broad Street, Red Bank

⚫ 29 Division Street, Somerville

⚫ 151 E. Broad Street, Westfield

Website

 

Morristown Game Vault

Morristown Game Vault (Google Photos)
⚫ 22 South Street, Morristown

Website


RAM (Real Arcade Museum)

Facebook
⚫ 122 N. Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield

Website

 

Billy's Midway Arcade

Billy's Midway Arcade (Google Street View)
⚫ 312 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne

Website

 

Marcade Family Fun Center

Marcade, Dover (Google Street View)
⚫ 437 Route 46 East, Dover

⚫ 301 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway (Rockaway Mall)

Website

 

Silverball Retro Arcade

Facebook
⚫ 1000 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park

Website

 

Game On! Arcade

Google Street View
⚫ 32 North Main Street, Medford

Website

 

Starcade

Facebook
⚫ 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Website

 

Barcade

Google Street View
⚫ 163 Newark Avenue, Jersey City (21+ to enter)

Website

 

