Want a cigarette? New Jersey says no thanks

A new study came out showing that New Jersey ranked sixth as the state with the least smokers. The eye-opening numbers show that adults 18-44 years of age smoke more than older adults aged sixty-five plus. We will get into the actual numbers in a minute.

The study was by vape manufacturer YoCan who analyzed data from the CDC and America’s Health Records to see what states had the fewest smokers. The criteria are smokers that have smoked at least one hundred cigarettes in their lifetime and who smoke daily or on occasion.

Of the people here in New Jersey aged 18-44 who have smoked at least one hundred cigarettes and either currently smoke daily or on occasion the study found that 10.50% of the population still smokes.

Of the people in New Jersey aged 45-64 who have smoked at least one hundred cigarettes and either currently smoke daily or on occasion the study found that 12.20% of the population still smokes.

Of the people in New Jersey aged sixty-five plus who have smoked at least 100 cigarettes and either currently smoke daily or on occasion the study found that 6.70% of the population still smokes.

The older population smokes close to half of the 45-64 adults and one-third less than young adults 18-44.

The reason I am a little taken aback is that the ban on smoking in restaurants in New Jersey took place on April 15, 2006, which would have made it much tougher for older habitual smokers to give up their smoking habit.

The ban was in effect when many of the younger population was in diapers so the temptation to smoke was less available, yet they are smoking more, albeit only 10.50% of the population.

Quite a few of my friends who were habitual smokers gave it up after the New Jersey restaurant smoking ban. I am glad about that choice, and I hope that the younger demographic heeds that advice.

