We have so many old-school restaurants in Jersey. You can find a lot of them in North Jersey, but one that made the list by nj.com is down in South Jersey. Well, it technically could be Central Jersey if you believe in that sort of thing.

NJ.com did a list of the 41 best old-school restaurants in New Jersey. Want to know if your favorite is on the list? You can check it out here.

There were plenty of restaurants on the list that I have been to before. And I agree with a lot of the places that made the list. They should be on there. One that stands out to me is the White Dotte, which is in Southampton, New Jersey.

They are currently closed for the season, but will open up once spring rolls around.

They are located at 2345 US 206. In the area, they are widely known for their ice cream, but also have burgers, wings, cheesesteaks and more on the menu.

Here is how the nj.com article described the White Dotte:

"It’s a cute retro hangout, with stools and booths and blue-and-orange-striped counter. “Life is good since 1952′' is the motto. White Dotte placed high on our list."

I love that quote about life being good since 1952. They are not afraid to say that sometimes change isn't always the best thing. They've kept it the same all this time, and they are still making top lists in 2024.

You can check out their menu here.

You'll see that they have "dairy bar" in their name, but their menu shows that they are so much more than that.

